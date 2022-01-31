UrduPoint.com

Rebels In Burkina Faso Say Suspension Of Consitution Over - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Rebels in Burkina Faso Say Suspension of Consitution Over - Reports

Rebels who came to power in Burkina Faso after a recent military coup have announced the restoration of the country's constitution, the Burkina24 news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Rebels who came to power in Burkina Faso after a recent military coup have announced the restoration of the country's constitution, the Burkina24 news agency reported on Monday.

The rebel leaders said that the 1991 constitution will be used in all cases except when it is contrary to the new provisions published in the "fundamental act" on Monday.

Related Topics

Burkina Faso All

Recent Stories

Jean-Marie Le Pen Backs His Daughter's Bid in Upco ..

Jean-Marie Le Pen Backs His Daughter's Bid in Upcoming French Presidential Elect ..

1 minute ago
 DC reviews facilities for prisoners at central jai ..

DC reviews facilities for prisoners at central jail Peshawar

1 minute ago
 World should not leave Afghanistan alone amid brew ..

World should not leave Afghanistan alone amid brewing humanitarian crisis: Chaud ..

1 minute ago
 CM Bizenjo meets PkMAP's chairman Mehmood Khan

CM Bizenjo meets PkMAP's chairman Mehmood Khan

1 minute ago
 Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchange ..

Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchanges, mutual understanding: SCO S ..

7 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recov ..

Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>