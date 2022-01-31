Rebels in Burkina Faso Say Suspension of Consitution Over - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Rebels who came to power in Burkina Faso after a recent military coup have announced the restoration of the country's constitution, the Burkina24 news agency reported on Monday

The rebel leaders said that the 1991 constitution will be used in all cases except when it is contrary to the new provisions published in the "fundamental act" on Monday.