Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats grapple with plummeting support ahead of a snap election in February, dissenters in the party are looking to popular defence minister Boris Pistorius to rescue them from a poll rout.

Pistorius, 64, has managed the impressive feat of becoming the most-liked politician in the country while serving in Scholz's rowdy three-way coalition that broke apart last week.

While Scholz's ratings have nosedived, Pistorius' approval has soared despite steering the defence ministry, a tricky portfolio that had turned into a career graveyard for some of his predecessors.

Many voters praise his straight-talking and hands-on approach to rebuilding ramshackle armed forces and his backing for Ukraine against Russia, with Berlin the second-largest arms supplier after Washington.

German voters are set to head back to the polling booths on February 23, after Scholz's government imploded following months of internal bickering.

Scholz, 66, seems determined to stay at the helm of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), despite its current poll rating of around 15 percent.

The Spiegel magazine this week bluntly called Scholz "the wrong candidate for chancellor" and said the SPD "needs a 'game change' moment".

Rebels in the party think Pistorius could be the man to provide it.

Several regional SPD politicians have openly called for Pistorius to replace Scholz at the top of the party ticket.

Embarrassingly for the chancellor, they include two members of the state legislature in Hamburg, the northern city of which Scholz used to be mayor.