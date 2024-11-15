Open Menu

Rebels In Germany's SPD Look To Defence Minister To Rescue Party

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rebels in Germany's SPD look to defence minister to rescue party

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats grapple with plummeting support ahead of a snap election in February, dissenters in the party are looking to popular defence minister Boris Pistorius to rescue them from a poll rout.

Pistorius, 64, has managed the impressive feat of becoming the most-liked politician in the country while serving in Scholz's rowdy three-way coalition that broke apart last week.

While Scholz's ratings have nosedived, Pistorius' approval has soared despite steering the defence ministry, a tricky portfolio that had turned into a career graveyard for some of his predecessors.

Many voters praise his straight-talking and hands-on approach to rebuilding ramshackle armed forces and his backing for Ukraine against Russia, with Berlin the second-largest arms supplier after Washington.

German voters are set to head back to the polling booths on February 23, after Scholz's government imploded following months of internal bickering.

Scholz, 66, seems determined to stay at the helm of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), despite its current poll rating of around 15 percent.

The Spiegel magazine this week bluntly called Scholz "the wrong candidate for chancellor" and said the SPD "needs a 'game change' moment".

Rebels in the party think Pistorius could be the man to provide it.

Several regional SPD politicians have openly called for Pistorius to replace Scholz at the top of the party ticket.

Embarrassingly for the chancellor, they include two members of the state legislature in Hamburg, the northern city of which Scholz used to be mayor.

Related Topics

Election Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Washington German Hamburg Berlin Man February Democrats From Government Top

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

4 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

16 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

16 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

16 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

16 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

16 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

16 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

16 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

16 hours ago

More Stories From World