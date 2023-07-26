Rebels in Niger Refuse to Free President Despite Ultimatum From Armed Forces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Rebels in Niger have refused to free President Mohamed Bazoum, while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing sources from the president's inner circle.

Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace in Niger.

The guards blocked off Bazoum's office and residence but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm.

According to AFP's source, the rebels refused to free Bazoum after negotiations, and the military gave them an ultimatum.

The Jeune Afrique news portal reported that Bazoum's intent to dismiss Presidential Guard Commander Omar Chiani could be a reason behind the mutiny.