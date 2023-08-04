Rebels in Power in Niger Denounce Military Pacts With France - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Rebels in Niger who came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum have denounced several military pacts with France, AFP reported Thursday, citing the junta's statement.

Rebels have also vowed to respond "immediately" to any "aggression" by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the report said.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

The new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and ECOWAS, citing the possibility of their forces' intrusion into the country.

The concerns of the coup participants increased last Sunday after ECOWAS said it might use force if Bazoum was not returned to power within a week.

On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. The interim governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.