Open Menu

Rebels In Power In Niger Denounce Military Pacts With France - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Rebels in Power in Niger Denounce Military Pacts With France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Rebels in Niger who came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum have denounced several military pacts with France, AFP reported Thursday, citing the junta's statement.

Rebels have also vowed to respond "immediately" to any "aggression" by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the report said.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

The new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and ECOWAS, citing the possibility of their forces' intrusion into the country.

The concerns of the coup participants increased last Sunday after ECOWAS said it might use force if Bazoum was not returned to power within a week.

On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. The interim governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

Related Topics

Protest France Mali Burkina Faso Niger July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

5 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

5 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

5 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

5 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

5 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

5 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

5 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

5 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

5 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

5 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

5 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World