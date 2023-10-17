Rebels kill seven in Papua attack: Indonesian police

(@FahadShabbir)

Jayapura, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Indonesian police said on Tuesday that armed rebels had gunned down seven civilians when they opened fire on a gold mine in the eastern region of Papua.

Authorities said assailants fired shots at mining workers on Monday afternoon in the remote, mountainous Yahukimo district.

Police claimed The West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB) separatist group led by Egianus Kogoya was behind the shootings.

"We will chase the perpetrators and we will take legal action against the separatists and Egianus Kogoya," Faizal Ramadhani, head of Cartenz Peace Taskforce, a special group formed to handle the Papua separatists, said in a statement Tuesday.

Ramadhani said a police unit sent to retrieve the bodies and rescue survivors was fired on by the rebels.

"As soon as we arrived at the location, our personnel were attacked and the gunfire lasted 1.5 hours," he said.

Seven bodies have been retrieved from the location while 11 other people were rescued alive, police said.

Most of the dead were migrants from the South Sulawesi region.