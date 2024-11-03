Open Menu

Rebel's Romance Wins Breeders' Cup Turf Marred By Horse Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Rebel's Romance won the Breeders' Cup Turf for the second time on Saturday, holding off Rousham Park to win by a neck and give British trainer Charlie Appleby a third victory in the $5 million race.

Jockey William Buick -- who opted out of the ride when Rebel's Romance won the 2022 Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland in Kentucky -- settled his mount just off the pace, grabbing the lead on the final turn and holding off a late charge from Japanese raider Rousham Park at the Del Mar racetrack in California.

Japan's Shahryar finished third, but there was a bleak postscript to the race as France-bred contender Jayarebe, trained by Brian Meehan, collapsed after the finish line and died.

Track officials said in a statement that Jayarebe "suffered what appears to have been a cardiac event on the gallop out".

Jockey Sean Levey was unhurt.

Appleby said seeing Jayarebe go down made him appreciate Rebel's Romance all the more.

"It makes you appreciate when a horse like him does it at the age of six," he said. "It shows you how tough they really are. When they are enjoying it like they are at his age, still going out there and doing it at the highest level."

While both Conduit and High Chaparral had each claimed two Turf victories in back-to-back years, Rebel's Romance became the first to log a second win after a year away.

Rebel's Romance has now had five wins in six starts this year, four of those victories coming in group or gade one stakes.

The globe-trotting gelding has notched victories in England, UAE, Qatar, Hong Kong and Germany

"Everybody loves him," Appleby said. "But he's also built up this great fan base, this global base. We see it all around the world."

