MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Niger's acting prime minister, Hassoumi Massaoudou, has signed an authorization allowing France to carry out strikes on the presidential palace under the pretext of freeing President Mohamed Bazoum, ousted and detained as a result of a coup, a spokesman for the rebel National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, said on Monday.

"I, undersigned Hassoumi Massaoudou, Minister of Foreign Affairs and acting prime minister, allow the partner-state of France to carry out strikes on the presidential palace in order to free President of the Republic of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, who has been taken hostage," the authorization document, quoted by Amadou Abdramane on air of Niger's state-run Tele Sahel channel, read.

Last Wednesday, part of the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country. It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey.

The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers. On Thursday, however, command of the country's armed forces declared solidarity with the coup.

France is believed to have significant energy interests in Niger, specifically in terms of uranium imports. France's foreign ministry said President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader in the African country. It also said France would immediately retaliate against any attacks on its nationals or embassy in Niger. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna followed up with a statement saying all financial aid to Niger was immediately suspended starting Saturday until constitutional order is restored, expressing hope that the French army will not have to intervene in Niger to protect its nationals and embassy.