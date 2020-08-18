UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rebels Take Control Of Malian Armed Forces' General Staff - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rebels Take Control of Malian Armed Forces' General Staff - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The General Staff of Mali's armed forces has been allegedly seized by rebels amid rising fears of a possible mutiny in the conflict-torn country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, some European embassies urged their citizens to stay home, following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

According to the Bamada news outlet, the Malian General Staff is controlled by a group of militants from the National Guard, led by Colonel Sadio Camara, the former director of the military school in Kati.

Meanwhile, various Malian media outlets reported that the rebels had kidnapped Moussa Timbine, the president of the country's parliament, as well as the economy and finance minister, Abdoulaye Daffeallegedly, and had allegedly detained Malian Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Mali, as the June 5 protest movement has been pressing incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down.

The situation in the West African country was destabilized in 2012 when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Related Topics

Militants Protest Parliament Mali Kati Bamako June Media From

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

41 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

55 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

2 hours ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.