Rebels Take Control of Malian Armed Forces' General Staff - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The General Staff of Mali's armed forces has been allegedly seized by rebels amid rising fears of a possible mutiny in the conflict-torn country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, some European embassies urged their citizens to stay home, following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

According to the Bamada news outlet, the Malian General Staff is controlled by a group of militants from the National Guard, led by Colonel Sadio Camara, the former director of the military school in Kati.

Meanwhile, various Malian media outlets reported that the rebels had kidnapped Moussa Timbine, the president of the country's parliament, as well as the economy and finance minister, Abdoulaye Daffeallegedly, and had allegedly detained Malian Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Mali, as the June 5 protest movement has been pressing incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down.

The situation in the West African country was destabilized in 2012 when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.