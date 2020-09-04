UrduPoint.com
Reboot Of Economies Requires At Least 200Mln Initial Doses Of Vaccine - WHO Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020

At least 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine will be required for bringing the risk of severe disease to an acceptable minimum, which is the key to reopening societies after COVID-19, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday

"The important thing is not what is the exact number, but how much vaccine do we need at the beginning to be able to reduce the risk of severe disease because that's the key to removing the fear, rebuilding the confidence and getting our societies and economies working again. And the 200-plus million doses would definitely go a long way to achieving that. Right now, we're very long way even from that 200 million doses," Aylward told a virtual briefing.

The optimal sequence of distributing the vaccine, according to the WHO official, is to first provide it to to health care workers, then the elderly and then the other groups considered high risk before enough vaccine become available to provide for entire populations.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, more than 26 million cases have been confirmed globally, including 865,154 deaths, according to the latest WHO data.

Candidate vaccines are being developed around the world by research institutions and pharmaceutical companies, compiled under a WHO-monitored list. The first government to register a vaccine was Russia the Sputnik V vaccine was registered on August 11. Several other countries followed the lead and fast-tracked the registration of their vaccines for use in emergency cases.

Any of them will have to complete three phases of clinical trials to be approved for large-scale production, as per the WHO protocols.

Phase 1 normally involves small-scale studies on up to 100 participants to determine a candidate vaccine's safety and clinical tolerance. Phase 2 can include up to 1,000 and is more representative in terms their age, ethnicity and other statistically significant factors. This phase pursues to determine the optimal dose, intervals between doses and the minimum necessary number of doses in a target population.

Phase 3 trials are the largest and can include up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories. A candidate vaccine is ready to move into industrial production if this last phase provides clear and definitive evidence of its safety and efficacy.

