'Reborn From The Ashes': Russian Military Widows Try To Rebuild Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Lyudmila went through "all the stages of depression" after her husband, an officer in the Russian army, died in Ukraine in September 2022.
To try to overcome the grief, she set up a psychological support service to help other military widows deal with their loss.
"It was a huge shock. I didn't understand what was happening. I felt like the heroine in a very bad film," the 32-year-old told AFP in an interview, describing the moment she found out her husband had died.
For Lyudmila, who asked to have her surname withheld, her husband "died a hero.
.. fulfilling his duty as an officer" during the first year of Russia's offensive against Ukraine.
At the funeral, she said she managed to "remain dignified" -- an "unwritten rule" for such occasions, she said.
She worked through the initial pain with the help of a psychologist.
First came denial, then anger, she said.
"You throw things on the floor, you break everything, because the pain tears you up inside," she said. "You need to feel physically that you're still alive, because inside you're almost dead."
