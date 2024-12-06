Reborn Goetze finds the 'fun' to get Frankfurt firing

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A decade after his World Cup-winning goal in Brazil, Mario Goetze cuts a different figure to the cherub-faced assassin who was then on top of the football world.

The time since Goetze's 113th-minute goal, which broke Argentinian hearts and made Germany world champions a fourth time in Rio de Janeiro, has been filled with heights few footballers experience, but also deep lows.

Once lauded by German media as the country's answer to Lionel Messi, the Argentinian superstar who was on the losing side at the Maracana that night, Goetze failed to live up to those lofty expectations.

After an ill-fated move to Bayern Munich and an underwhelming return to Borussia Dortmund, Goetze rebuilt his career at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands before returning to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

Goetze, now 32, has entered the final phase of his career, but has Frankfurt firing and dreaming of an unlikely title run.

- 'It set the bar very high' -

A product of the Dortmund academy, Goetze was heavily hyped, having represented Germany throughout his teens.

A winner of the Golden Boy award in 2011, Goetze won two titles at Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund before deciding to move to Bayern just days out from the two clubs meeting in the 2013 Champions League final.

Goetze was heavily criticised by Dortmund fans. Klopp later said the news was "a giant blow I was not prepared for".

His goal in Brazil brought adulation, even among disgruntled Dortmund fans, but Goetze later admitted "it set the bar very high".

When he returned to Germany, he spent most of his time on Bayern's bench, having failed to win the favour of manager Pep Guardiola.

In 2024, Goetze wrote a letter to his younger self in the book 'Voices of Eintracht Frankfurt'.

In it, he warns the young Goetze -- who also had an offer to go to Barcelona -- to stay put.

"I know you won't think much of it when I tell you: but stay in Dortmund a bit longer. It will be good for you and your development."

In an interview with Spiegel in June, he said he missed Klopp's guidance at the German giants.

After returning to Dortmund in 2016, Goetze spent months on the sidelines with a mystery metabolic disorder, while struggling with the feeling he was disappointing people.

"If only I had lowered my own expectations, allowed myself a break and accepted a weaker phase from time to time", Goetze told Spiegel.

"If I could paint a picture of how my career should look, I would have scored that goal at 35 in my last tournament and then said 'That's it, I'm retiring'."

- 'I feel like a grandfather here' -

Frankfurt sit second, four points behind leaders Bayern. In the Europa League, Frankfurt -- who won the competition in 2022 -- are third in the 36-team table.

Frankfurt host 13th placed Augsburg on Saturday followed up by a trip to fallen French giants Lyon next Thursday in the Europa League.

Even qualifying for the Champions League would be a win for a club who have played in the competition just once and last finished in the top four back in 1993.

His knack for finding crucial goals remains strong. Twice this season -- in a 1-1 away draw with Union Berlin and in the 1-0 win over Bremen -- Goetze has found the net.

While young forwards Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike have grabbed the headlines, Frankfurt's run has been anchored by the now veteran Goetze.

After the goal against Bremen in November, Goetze said simply "I feel like a grandfather here".

"We've got many young players, good players. We've got plenty of quality. It's a lot of fun here.

"And that's what it should always be about: football and having fun."