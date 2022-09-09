Rebuilding Mariupol, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk May Cost Over $2.9Bln - Russian Investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

Assessments show that the costs of rebuilding the cities of Mariupol, Rubizhne and Severodonetsk in the people's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk may exceed 180 billion rubles ($2.9 billion), Russia's Investigative Committee said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Assessments show that the costs of rebuilding the cities of Mariupol, Rubizhne and Severodonetsk in the people's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk may exceed 180 billion rubles ($2.9 billion), Russia's Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"According to the experts' conclusions, the costs of rebuilding works account for 180 billion rubles," the committee stated, adding that some 4,000 technical assessments of buildings in Mariupol, Rubizhne and Severodonetsk had been carried out.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for assistance.

On May 20, 2022 the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the city of Mariupol had been fully put under control after clearing the territory of the Azovstal plant, where the Ukrainian forces from the nationalist Azov battalion (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) had been blocked since April 21.

The LPR, on which territory the cities of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne are located, announced that the area has been completely cleared of Ukrainian troops in the first weeks of July.