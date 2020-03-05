UrduPoint.com
RECAST - Canada, Allies Weigh Options For Black Box Download Should Iran Stall - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and four of his counterparts discussed options should Iran not provide access to flight recorder data from January's jet crash, a readout of the call said.

"They discussed in detail the options available to them, should Iran not abide by its commitments... to have the flight recorders downloaded and analyzed in a country with the capacity to do so, without delay," the statement, posted by Champagne during his visit to Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

Champagne was joined on the teleconference with the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the UK, Afghanistan and Sweden - the other grieving nations in search of answers following the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) by an Iranian missile.

The group also discussed the framework for enforcement of compensation payments by Iran to the families of the victims, the statement added.

Iran's aviation agency has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing because it is heading the probe, according to international guidelines.

Canada said there are problems decoding data because the black boxes are damaged and may require US parts. However, the United States maintains a strict sanctions regime against Iran, which may complicate the delivery of the parts to the Islamic Republic.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.

