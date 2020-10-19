RECAST - Chinese Soldier Captured by Indian Army in Ladakh, He Is Being Questioned - Statement

The Indian Army is now questioning a Chinese soldier, captured in the disputed border region of Ladakh, he is likely to be handed over to the Chinese armed forces later, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Indian Army is now questioning a Chinese soldier, captured in the disputed border region of Ladakh, he is likely to be handed over to the Chinese armed forces later, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, sources in the Indian Army informed Sputnik about the incident.

"A Chinese soldier has been captured by the Indian Army from Demchok area in Ladakh. The Indian Army is questioning the Chinese soldier. A PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] card has also been found. Some documents have been also recovered," the sources said.

The sources added that the PLA soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Yalong, "might have entered the Indian territory inadvertently."

"He is likely to be handed over to the Chinese Army according to the established protocol," the sources went on to say.

Later in the day, the Indian Army issued a statement confirming that a member of the Chinese armed forces had been apprehended by Indian troops.

"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2020 after he had strayed across the LAC [Line of Actual Control]," the statement read.

The captured Chinese soldier has been provided with food, warm clothes, and oxygen by the Indian armed forces, the army said, adding that the Chinese military has made a request concerning his status.

The Indian Army said that Corporal Wang will be handed over to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point upon the completion of formalities.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left both sides with casualties. Tense standoffs have been reported as recently as September 16.

The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September, with both sides agreeing to de-escalate the tensions.