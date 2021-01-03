RECAST - COVID-19 Death Toll in US Exceeds 350,000 - Johns Hopkins

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States has surpassed 350,000, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

Per the university's data, the current US death toll stands at 350,186, while the country's total of confirmed cases has reached 20,427,780.

The university COVID-19 database shows that overall tally of more than 84.5 million confirmed cases across the globe, including 1,835,819 fatalities.