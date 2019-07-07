RECAST - Death Toll in Blast in Afghan Ghazni City Rises to 12, Over 60 Injured - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) At least eight members of the Afghan security forces and four civilians were killed, and more than 60 others were injured in a Taliban bombing attack that hit the Afghan central city of Ghazni on Sunday, Ghazni governor spokesman Aref Noori told Sputnik.

A local health official told Sputnik earlier that a person was killed and at least 20 others were injured in the blast.

"Today, at around 8:30 p.m. [local time, 16:00 GMT], a car bomb hit a headquarters of Afghan intelligence services that killed eight members of security forces and four civilians," Noori said.

More than 60 others were wounded. The explosion occurred close to schools, wounding mostly school students. The number of wounded may rise, according to a local official.