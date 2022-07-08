TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Doctors at the Nara Medical University Hospital have officially pronounced former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dead.

According to them, the politician was taken to the hospital at 12:20 local time (03:20 GMT) after an attack on him. Death was recorded at 17:03 local time (08:03 GMT).

Abe has received one wound in the heart and two in the neck, doctors said.