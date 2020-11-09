UrduPoint.com
RECAST - EU Wants To Secure Up To 300Mln Doses Of Pfizer Covid Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:34 PM

The European Union wants to sign a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech to secure up to 300 million doses of their jointly developed coronavirus vaccine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The European Union wants to sign a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech to secure up to 300 million doses of their jointly developed coronavirus vaccine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

"Great news from @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group on the successful results of their latest clinical trial for a #COVID19 vaccine. European science works! @EU_Commission to sign contract with them soon for up to 300 million doses. Let's keep protecting each other in the meantime," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

