(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) France and Sweden tested samples of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny independently from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said Friday.

"One is not linked to the other. The results that France and Sweden got independently from each other and which confirmed poisoning with the nerve agent of Novichok group are not rulings with prejudice [which means the OPCW can carry out its own probe], which is now being studied by the relevant labs," Seibert told a briefing.