UrduPoint.com

RECAST - FTX Says Commences Voluntary Bankruptcy Proceedings After Binance Calls Off Acquisition

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 12:40 AM

RECAST - FTX Says Commences Voluntary Bankruptcy Proceedings After Binance Calls Off Acquisition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Friday announced that it has commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings to begin the review and monetization of assets after competitor Binance backed out of plans to acquire it.

"FTX Trading Ltd. announced today that it, West Realm Shires Services Inc., Alameda Research Ltd. and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies, have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware in order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders," FTX said in a press release.

John Ray III has been appointed as FTX's new chief executive officer to replace Sam Bankman-Fried after he resigned, the release said.

However, Bankman-Fried will assist the company management during the proceedings, the release added.

On Wednesday, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, said that it had decided not to pursue the acquisition of FTX.

Earlier this week, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said that FTX had contacted them asking about acquiring the exchange due to a significant liquidity crunch. Binance signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire FTX and cover the liquidity shortage in order to protect users, Zhao added.

Related Topics

Shortage Exchange Company United States Cryptocurrency All

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

17 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

17 minutes ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

43 minutes ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

43 minutes ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.