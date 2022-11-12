RECAST - FTX Says Commences Voluntary Bankruptcy Proceedings After Binance Calls Off Acquisition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The cryptocurrency exchange FTX on Friday announced that it has commenced voluntary bankruptcy proceedings to begin the review and monetization of assets after competitor Binance backed out of plans to acquire it.

"FTX Trading Ltd. announced today that it, West Realm Shires Services Inc., Alameda Research Ltd. and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies, have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware in order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders," FTX said in a press release.

John Ray III has been appointed as FTX's new chief executive officer to replace Sam Bankman-Fried after he resigned, the release said.

However, Bankman-Fried will assist the company management during the proceedings, the release added.

On Wednesday, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, said that it had decided not to pursue the acquisition of FTX.

Earlier this week, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said that FTX had contacted them asking about acquiring the exchange due to a significant liquidity crunch. Binance signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire FTX and cover the liquidity shortage in order to protect users, Zhao added.