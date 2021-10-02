UrduPoint.com

RECAST - Georgian Prime Minister Says Saakashvili Detained To Prevent Unrest In Country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the authorities had prevented unrest in the country by detaining former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

"His provocation could turn into a serious confrontation.

We can say with confidence that we prevented a major provocation and unrest in the country," Garibashvili said on the air of the Imedi broadcaster.

According to the prime minister, the authorities were informed about Saakashvili's arrival in the country, but during the day they denied this so as not to interfere with the secret operation to detain him.

