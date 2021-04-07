RECAST - Incident on Iranian Ship in Red Sea Caused by Explosion of Mines Planted on Hull - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The incident on an Iranian ship in the Red Sea occurred due to the explosion of mines planted on the hull, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Al Arabiya channel reported citing sources that an Iranian cargo ship belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been attacked off the coast of Eritrea in the Red Sea.

According to Tasnim sources, there was an explosion of mines attached to the ship's hull. It reported that the Saviz vessel for several years has been engaged in the observation and support of Iranian warships, which, in turn, were sent to escort merchant ships.

In turn, Al Arabiya reported citing sources that an improvised explosive device had allegedly been planted on the ship by an Israeli saboteur.