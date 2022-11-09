RECAST - Incumbent Muriel Bowser Wins Washington, DC Mayoral Race Third Time in Row - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democrat Muriel Bowser on Tuesday won reelection as mayor of Washington, DC, the WTOP radio station reported.

Bowser received about 76% of the votes and beat Libertarian party candidate Dennis Sobin, Republican party candidate Stacia Hall and independent Rodney Grant.

Bowser became the first person in more than 30 years to be elected mayor of Washington, DC three terms in a row.

Marion Barry was mayor of Washington, DC in the 1979-1991 period and was reelected in 1995 and 1999.