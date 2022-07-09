UrduPoint.com

RECAST - Johnson's Resignation Not To Affect UK Foreign Policy, London-Washington Ties - Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 04:00 AM

RECAST - Johnson's Resignation Not to Affect UK Foreign Policy, London-Washington Ties - Experts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Boris Johnson's decision to step down as prime minister and Conservative Party leader will likely not affect the United Kingdom's existing foreign policy and London's relations with Washington, US experts told Sputnik.

Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 after a series of scandals connected with violations of COVID-19 rules and the appointment of Christopher Pincher, previously accused of sexual misconduct, as deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party. The scandals led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from their positions this week.

University of Notre Dame International Relations Professor Michael Desch said Johnson's political problems are largely domestic and self-inflicted and should not impact relations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

"I doubt the US-UK 'special relationship' will be affected at all," Desch said.

However, Desch did not rule out that the United Kingdom may somewhat calibrate the course of its foreign policy regarding Ukraine

While Johnson is personally committed to NATO's support for Kiev, the new UK prime minister may have a less decisive position, Desch said.

"Johnson's departure may bring to power a successor less invested in 'winning' in Ukraine," Desch added.

Hofstra University Political Science Professor Carolyn Dudek said the Conservative Party still remains in power and  therefore there will be no major changes in the UK foreign policy agenda.

"Since Johnson's stepping down means that another Tory leader will emerge as prime minister, I don't see a major change in the United Kingdom's foreign policy," she said.

Dudek explained that the so-called Brexiteer camp is still strong among conservatives and it would make sense for the United Kingdom to continue to make inroads for trade and alliances beyond Europe.

"However, the United Kingdom's strong relations with Europe will continue even with some of the bumps along the road as they still hammer out details from Brexit," she said.

Dudek pointed out that it is still unclear whether the new leader will be able to bring the party and the entire country together and navigate the increase in inflation and foreign affairs issues such as the Ukraine conflict.

"If the conservatives and the new Prime Minister fail to address pressing internal and external issues, it could create an opening for the Labor party, but right now that is unclear," she said.

With respect to the future UK-US relations and NATO, Dudek said she does not expect much change.

"The political style of the next Prime Minister may have some impact, but pretty marginal," she said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Washington Road London Kiev United Kingdom United States Brexit May July All From

Recent Stories

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

3 hours ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

3 hours ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

3 hours ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

3 hours ago
 UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle f ..

UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle food, climate crises; proposes ..

3 hours ago
 2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.