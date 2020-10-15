RECAST - Kyrgyz President Decides To Step Down - Press Service
Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said Thursday he had decided to step down
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said Thursday he had decided to step down.
"I am not holding on to the power. I do not want to remain in the history of Kyrgyzstan as the president who shed blood and shot at his own people. This is why I have decided to resign," the president said in an address to the nation.
Jeenbekov urged Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and other politicians to ensure that peace is restored.