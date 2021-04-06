UrduPoint.com
RECAST - Lavrov Conveyed Message From Putin To Modi To Indian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

RECAST - Lavrov Conveyed Message From Putin to Modi to Indian Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he conveyed to his Indian counterpart a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he conveyed to his Indian counterpart a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I conveyed to my counterpart an oral message from President Putin to Prime Minister Modi," Lavrov said at a briefing, held after talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Lavrov noted that the negotiations focused on energy, space, transport and infrastructure projects, and plans to boost bilateral trade and to jointly produce modern weapons.

"We exchanged opinions on key modern problems and acute regional problems, and realized that our approaches either coincide or are close. We discussed the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, the Syrian crisis, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, and the situation in Myanmar," Lavrov went on to say.

