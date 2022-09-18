RECAST - Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Occurs in Taiwan, Possible Threat of Tsunami - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has Taiwan, there is a possible tsunami threat, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Sunday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.2 - 86 km E of Yujing, Taiwan," the USGS said.

The quake was registered at 6:44 GMT. The center of the quake was about 52.2 miles (86 kilometers) east of Yujing district at a depth of about 6.2 miles. There is a threat of a possible tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.