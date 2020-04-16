UrduPoint.com
RECAST - Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In France Tops 17,000 - Chief Health Official

RECAST - Number of COVID-19 Deaths in France Tops 17,000 - Chief Health Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has surpassed 17,000 on Wednesday, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said.

"A total of 17,167 people have died in hospitals, medical and social institutions since March 1," Salomon told reporters.

On Tuesday, France reported 15,729 deaths.

"I draw your attention to the fact that we are not talking about mortality in the past 24 hours. The increase in the number of deaths is also associated with updated data and adding data for the last three-day weekend," Salomon specified.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 106,206 from 103,573 a day ago, he added.

