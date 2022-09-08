RECAST - Owner of UK Zoo Says May Have to Euthanize All Animals Over Skyrocketing Energy Prices

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Philip Miller, the owner of the Sealife zooquarium in the UK city of Southend-on-Sea, said on Wednesday that all the animals in his zoo may have to be euthanized due to soaring energy prices.

"All these animals have to keep warm - or cold - or a combination of both, and it's on 24/7, seven days a week. And they have to be fed, so it's a massive bill to maintain. They'll all have to euthanised or we find other homes but all the other zoos are going to be in the same boat, I'd imagine," Miller told UK broadcaster ITV.

He added that his annual energy bill rose from 240,000 Pounds to 750,000 pounds (from $276,000 to $863,000).

The energy bill for the Adventure Island theme park, which he also operates, is forecast to hit 2.5 million pounds by next year, Miller said, adding that it was 365,000 two years ago.

In August, the UK energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 pounds per year starting October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at 1,971 pounds. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and called on the country's new prime minister to take new measures to tackle the problem.