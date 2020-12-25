UrduPoint.com
RECAST - People Arriving In Russia From UK Will Have To Self-Isolate For 14 Days Under New Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

RECAST - People Arriving in Russia From UK Will Have to Self-Isolate for 14 Days Under New Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Those arriving from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in Russia will have to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a fresh decree by Russia's chief state sanitary doctor, Anna Popova.

"People arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Russian territory (except aircraft crew members) have to self-isolate in places of their residence or staying for 14 days from the day of the arrival," the document, published on the official legal information portal, read.

The decree comes into force on the next day after its release.

More Stories From World

