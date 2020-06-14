UrduPoint.com
RECAST - Protesters In New Orleans Throw John McDonogh Statue Into Mississippi River

Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Demonstrators in New Orleans have taken down a bust of John McDonogh, a slave-owner and philanthropist who sought to educate black children, and threw it into the Mississippi River, local media report.

The bust was taken down on Saturday after a Take Back Pride motorcade rally: the statue was damaged, loaded onto two trucks, transported to an area brewery, where it was thrown into the Mississippi River, KATC-TV 3 reported.

"The City of New Orleans rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Twitter.

According to a statement posted by the mayor, the two individuals who drove the trucks that transported the statue have been taken to New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) headquarters.

John McDonogh spent his life in south Louisiana and Baltimore and left the bulk of his fortune to Baltimore and New Orleans, so that the cities could build public schools for poor children, both white and freed black children.

It was an unprecedented philanthropic decision for the 19th century. McDonough also devised a special scheme so that his slaves could buy their freedom and helped former slaves emigrate back to Africa.

Mass protests against police brutality and racial discrimination have been ongoing in the US since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody in the US state of Minnesota on May 25. Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired in connection with the incident. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Protesters in the US have been clashing with police and there have been numerous reports of looting and vandalism across US cities.

