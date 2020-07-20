RECAST - Putin Dismisses Arrested Khabarovsk Region Governor Furgal, Appoints Acting Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Monday the arrested governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, Sergey Furgal, due to loss of confidence.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the right-wing Liberal-Democratic Party, was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in custody in a Moscow prison and denies the charges.

"I rule to dismiss Sergey Ivanovich Furgal from the office of the Khabarovsk Territory governor over loss of confidence of the Russian Federation's president," the decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.

Putin officially appointed lower house lawmaker Mikhail Degtyarev to serve as the acting governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, after the latter accepted the offer at talks with the Russian leader.

The acting governor told Putin he was ready to go to Khabarovsk Territory immediately.

Evgeny Shevchenko, a member of the Russian Central Election Commission, told Sputnik that a new governor of the Khabarovsk Territory would be elected next year, on the single voting day, when lower house lawmakers are also elected.