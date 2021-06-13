UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECAST - Putin Says Russia, US Trying To Tone Down Harsh Rhetoric Ahead Of Meeting With Biden

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

RECAST - Putin Says Russia, US Trying to Tone Down Harsh Rhetoric Ahead of Meeting With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that although Moscow and Washington were both trying to cool off the negative rhetoric against each other ahead of the US-Russia summit in Geneva, there is no room for delusions.

"Before the high-level events, both sides are always trying to tone down some negative rhetoric in order to create an appropriate favorable environment for work. There is nothing special here, I would not delude myself with anything. This is a professional approach," Putin said in an interview shown on the Smotrim media outlet.

"We, on our part, are also doing this," the president added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

39 minutes ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

54 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai consolidates position as global e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.