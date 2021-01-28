UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

RECAST - Qatar to Keep Entry Ban for Tourists in Force at Least Until Mid-February

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Qatar will keep in force an entry ban for tourists from any country, including Russia, at least until mid-February, Qatar's National Tourism Council told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia lifted coronavirus-related entry restrictions for the citizens of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Moscow's decision to resume flights with Qatar also applied to tourists.

According to Russia's COVID-19 response center, flights from Moscow to Doha are set to be conducted three times a week. According to the website of Qatar's flag carrier, Qatar Airwaves, the company operates no direct flights to Moscow yet.

