RECAST- Quebec Police Say Detained Suspect in Multiple Armed Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The police of Canada's Quebec City have apprehended a suspect in multiple armed assaults, the law reinforcement service has said on Twitter.

"Shortly before 1 a.m. [05:00 GMT], the SPVQ [Quebec City Police Service] detained a suspect. We are still urging citizens to stay at home and keep doors locked as the investigation is still underway," the police tweeted.