RECAST - Reagan in Letter to Adviser Massie Talked About Chemistry With Gorbachev in First Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Former US Leader Ronald Reagan in a letter to his adviser Suzanne Massie shared that there was chemistry between him and the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during their Geneva Summit, the original letter, provided to Sputnik by Massie's representative in Russia, Balthasar Schaldenbrand, said.

"Thank you very much for your warm letter, your good wishes and your generous words. I was pleased to hear your views on the summit and the 'man in the street,'" Reagan said in the letter. "I'm not going to let myself get euphoric but, still, I have a feeling we might be at a point of beginning. There did seem to be something of a chemistry between the General Secretary and myself. Certainly it was different from talking to (former Soviet leader Andrei) Gromyko."

The letter is dated February 10, 1986 and was made public for the very first time on Thursday.

"Incidentally, twice in our private conversation he invoked the name of God and once cited a bible verse," Reagan shared in the letter. "This has stuck in my mind and stays a nagging question that won't go away. I hope nothing comes up to interfere with our next meeting, which I hope will be in June."

The archive consists of 14 letters that Massie decided to make public. Another letter is dated June 10, 1988 and is written to her by Reagan after the Summit with Gorbachev in Moscow.

"I am writing to thank you once more for coming to lunch at the White House last month on the eve of the Moscow Summit. I found my session with you and other distinguished Soviet scholars a distinct asset in preparing me for the trip to Moscow, both for my one-on-one meetings with the General Secretary and for the many other events on my itinerary," Reagan said. "You have my deep appreciation for taking the time to join me on this occasion, and on so many others, to share your knowledge about the insight into people and politics in the Soviet Union. Again, thank you for your contributions."

Massie operated as an unofficial advisor to Reagan as a backchannel to the Soviet Union from 1984-1988. During her service, Massie shared with Reagan her extensive knowledge of Russian culture and people, helped him prepare for the meetings with Gorbachev and contributed to ending of the Cold War between the two countries. She famously taught Reagan the Russian proverb, "trust but verify," which he repeatedly used during missile treaty talks with Gorbachev.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.