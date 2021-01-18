UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECAST - Russia Calls On Israel To Share Information About Possible Threats From Syria - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

RECAST - Russia Calls on Israel to Share Information About Possible Threats From Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia calls on Israel to report on the possible security threats from Syria, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, stressing that Syria should not turn into a battlefield for Iran and Israel.

"If Israel is really forced to respond to threats to the Israeli security coming from the Syrian territory, we have told our Israeli colleagues many times: if you see such threats please give us the information," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Lavrov stressed that Russia does not want the Syrian territory to be used either against Israel or "as a platform for the Iranian-Israeli strife."

"So, our dear Israeli colleagues, if you have facts that your state is facing threats from the Syrian territory, report the facts urgently and we will take every measure to neutralize the threat," Lavrov assured.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Russia From

Recent Stories

LHC moved against PDM’s protest outside ECP

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,990 reco ..

16 minutes ago

TAQA Group to support Abu Dhabi Sustainability Wee ..

31 minutes ago

Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Univ ..

23 minutes ago

UK Watchdog Says Only 10% of Police Officers Fired ..

23 minutes ago

Around 8,383 KM additional gas pipelines being lai ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.