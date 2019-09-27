UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECAST - Russia Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Conflict Settlement With OSCE Chairman - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

RECAST - Russia Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Conflict Settlement With OSCE Chairman - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A meeting took place between Lavrov and Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak ... during which they discussed the role of the OSCE in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It was noted that the two sides also discussed bilateral relations as well the prospects of future cooperation between Russia and the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe).

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's east, who declared their independence after a power change in Kiev that occurred a few months prior.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including the so-called Normandy format. However, the only tangible agreements were achieved during the meeting of the Minsk Contact Group, under the mediation of Russia and the OSCE. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence New York April Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2019 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

10 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

11 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.