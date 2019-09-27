RECAST - Russia Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Conflict Settlement With OSCE Chairman - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A meeting took place between Lavrov and Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak ... during which they discussed the role of the OSCE in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It was noted that the two sides also discussed bilateral relations as well the prospects of future cooperation between Russia and the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe).

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's east, who declared their independence after a power change in Kiev that occurred a few months prior.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including the so-called Normandy format. However, the only tangible agreements were achieved during the meeting of the Minsk Contact Group, under the mediation of Russia and the OSCE. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.