UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECAST - Russian Media Watchdog's Goal Twitter's Compliance With Russian Laws - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

RECAST - Russian Media Watchdog's Goal Twitter's Compliance With Russian Laws - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor's goal is to make Twitter comply with Russian laws which are openly violated by the social networking service, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin said on Tuesday that the watchdog is considering a complete blocking of Twitter in Russia if the social network fails to comply with Russian laws. Since March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia on all of the mobile devices and half of the stationary devices and threatened to block it.

The department had sent thousands of initial and repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications, which were never fulfilled.

"This is a supervisory agency, and the supervisory agency acts in strict accordance with Russian laws. And this agency does not conduct activities against Twitter and cannot do this. They conduct actions that are aimed at complying with Russian legislation and at forcing companies to comply with Russian laws in the event of if they defiantly refuse it," Peskov said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Twitter Threatened March Media Event All

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,051 new COVID-19 cases, 2,741 r ..

6 minutes ago

PSL-6: PCB, franchises’ owners to ponder over pr ..

22 minutes ago

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

35 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

35 minutes ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

35 minutes ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.