RECAST - Russia's Grain Crop Yields Up By 6% Year-on-Year - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

RECAST - Russia's Grain Crop Yields Up by 6% Year-on-Year - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian agriculture firms gathered 8.6 million tonnes (19 billion pounds) of grain in bunker weight as of June 28, which is an increase of 6 percent in crop yields compared to the previous year, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

The yield was 4.05 tonnes per hectare (3,613 Pounds per acre), up from 3.8 tonnes per hectare in the corresponding period last year.

Grain and pulse crops were threshed on an area of 2.1 million hectares (5.2 million acres), the ministry said.

By the same date last year, 4.9 million tonnes of grain were harvested, and the crops were threshed on an area of 1.3 million hectares.

The ministry expects the gross grain harvest in Russia to stand at 118 million tonnes in 2019, including 75 million tonnes of wheat. Last year, grain harvest in Russia amounted to 113.2 million tonnes, including 72.1 million tonnes of wheat.

