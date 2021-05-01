UrduPoint.com
RECAST - Situation In Donbas Not Getting Any Better Over Ukraine's Artillery Attacks - DPR Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The situation in the war-torn Donbas region does not calm down due to regular artillery attacks by the Ukrainian military, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, it is not getting calmer ...

[The situation] has been exacerbating since September. The peak of the escalation probably began in December, December-January, and then we see the situation getting worse, taking into account the amount of equipment, the military personnel that was pulled [to the border]. And now, despite all kinds of statements about attempts to even agree on the ceasefire, alas, it is not getting quieter," Pushilin said in an interview.

