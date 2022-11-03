(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The South Korean government floated on Thursday crowd control ideas that involve crowd limits on subways and trains, in the wake of the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, media said.

The measures were discussed at a meeting attended by Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, national police chief Yoon Hee-keun and other high-ranking officials, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

The outlet said the plans include preventing overcrowding at subway stations and trains in cities with populations of more than 500,000, and issuing an alarm when crowd density at a subway station becomes dangerous.

A separate meeting saw the government enact a guideline on crowd controls at spontaneous events that was tabled in parliament on Wednesday.

The government and police have been sharply criticized for the inadequate emergency response to the tragedy in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

At least 100,000 people gathered over the weekend in the area, which is popular for its nightlife, to celebrate Halloween, causing a crowd surge that killed at least 156 people, mostly teens and women in their 20s.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday that the government needed to come up with proposals for better crowd control at unorganized gatherings.