RECAST - Trump Nominates Adm. Robert Burke as Chief of US Naval Forces in Europe, Africa - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump has nominated Navy Admiral Robert Burke to be the commander of US Naval Forces Europe and Africa and as commander of the Allied Joint Forces Command, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T.

Esper announced today that the president has made the following nominations: Navy Adm. Robert P. Burke for reappointment to the rank of admiral and assignment as commander, US Naval Forces Europe; commander, US Naval Forces Africa; and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, Italy," the release said on Wednesday.

Burke currently serves as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations.