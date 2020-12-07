UrduPoint.com
RECAST - Turkish Court To Hear Case Of Russia's NTV Journalists Detained In Istanbul - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

RECAST - Turkish Court to Hear Case of Russia's NTV Journalists Detained in Istanbul - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The case of Russian journalists working for the NTV broadcaster who were detained in Istanbul will be considered by a court, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Monday.

"The case of detained journalists will be considered by a court, it has been already transferred there," the source said.

According to a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, NTV's reporter Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin had no accreditation and were detained for filming without permission in the area where the manufacturer of combat drones Baykar Savunma is located. The Istanbul administration confirmed the detention on December 4, adding that the period of detention was extended to three days.

