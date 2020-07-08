MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Two train carriages have derailed in the metro in the Iranian capital of Tehran, and no fatalities have been reported, the country's IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing ambulance spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place earlier in the day at 19:50 local time (15:20 GMT) on the sixth line of the Tehran metro. No one was killed or injured as a result of the derailing.

A representative of the metro, in turn, said that traffic on the line was suspended until the end of the day, the broadcaster added.