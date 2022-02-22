RECAST - Ukraine Remains Eligible for Collective, Individual Defense - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine is committed to using diplomatic means to resolve the Donbas conflict following the recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk but keeps the right for individual and collective self-defense in line with the UN Charter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are committed to a political and diplomatic settlement and do not succumb to any provocations. Our borders are reliably protected, a territorial defense system has been created, and our partners support us. And in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine reserves the right to individual and collective self-defense, we clearly distinguish between provocations and the offensive of the aggressor's troops," Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation.