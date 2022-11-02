RECAST - US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States has contacted Russia to keep its embassy in Moscow operational despite tensions, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

Price stressed that the viability of the embassy in Moscow is "of the utmost importance" to the United States, especially in times of tension and conflict.

"The US Embassy in Moscow, the Russian Embassy here in Washington, they both remain operational of course. It has not been without challenges. The Russians, we believe, had imposed onerous restrictions.

But we have engaged with Moscow to try to address some of those restrictions to maintain our ability to operate the embassy in Russia so that we can continue that vital line of communication and that vital line of dialogue with the government of Russia," Price told a briefing.

The US embassy is in a position to address a number of bilateral issues on a day to day basis, whether it's consular issues or issues related to Americans "unlawfully detained" in Russia or any other bilateral issues, Price said.