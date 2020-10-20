UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RECAST - US Fighters Escort Russian Strategic Bombers In Far East- Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:25 PM

RECAST - US Fighters Escort Russian Strategic Bombers in Far East- Russian Defense Ministry

The United States scrambled two F-22 fighters to escort Russian TU-95 strategic bombers, which serve as missile platforms, over neutral waters in the Russian Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States scrambled two F-22 fighters to escort Russian TU-95 strategic bombers, which serve as missile platforms, over neutral waters in the Russian Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"At some stretches of the route the strategic missile platforms were escorted by the Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, MiG-31 of the naval aviation of the Russian Navy, as well as F-22 fighters of the US Air Force," the ministry said.

The Russian aircraft were carrying out a scheduled flight over the neutral waters.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

7 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Center makes 103 seizures and 10 ..

9 minutes ago

Match officials for Zimbabwe series confirmed

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to build mosque named af ..

12 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan detains ex-president's ally after crisi ..

57 seconds ago

Promotion of religious harmony urges

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.