RECAST - US Fighters Escort Russian Strategic Bombers in Far East- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States scrambled two F-22 fighters to escort Russian TU-95 strategic bombers, which serve as missile platforms, over neutral waters in the Russian Far East, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"At some stretches of the route the strategic missile platforms were escorted by the Su-35S fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, MiG-31 of the naval aviation of the Russian Navy, as well as F-22 fighters of the US Air Force," the ministry said.

The Russian aircraft were carrying out a scheduled flight over the neutral waters.