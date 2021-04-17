UrduPoint.com
RECAST - US House To Vote On Bill To Make DC A State Next Thursday - Majority Leader Hoyer

Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

RECAST - US House to Vote on Bill to Make DC a State Next Thursday - Majority Leader Hoyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The US House of Representatives will vote next Thursday on legislation to make Washington, DC, the Federal capital a new state of the Union, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on Friday.

"I expect to bring HR51 [House Resolution 51] to the House Floor for a vote on Thursday, April 22 to grant DC [Washington, District of Columbia] Statehood to the more than 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia," Hoyer said in a Twitter message.

Democrats have repeatedly tried to introduce such measures in Congress over the years but have previously failed to get them advanced into law. The measure would give Washington, DC, a governor and state legislature and would also give it its own two members of the US Senate.

"The voice of every American citizen deserves to be heard - it's past time that we make statehood a reality for DC," Hoyer tweeted.

Washington, DC overwhelmingly votes Democratic in all its mayoral, city council and House of Representatives elections. Adding two reliable Democratic senators would give the party a permanent edge in the currently evenly-divided Senate.

The US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved the bill, sending it on for a full House vote.

 The measure faces long-odds for approval in the Senate due to Republican opposition. Apart from constitutional arguments, Republicans say the overwhelmingly Democrat city would shift the political balance in Congress.

