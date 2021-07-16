MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States mission in Afghanistan has failed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The Americans left, as President [Joe] Biden confirmed, because they considered their mission fulfilled.

Of course, he tried to present the situation in the most positive colors, but everyone understands that the mission failed," Lavrov told reporters, adding that terrorist organizations strengthened their positions in Afghanistan.